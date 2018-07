Nairobi — Kenya began her 2018 IAAF World Under-20 Championships on a high after Beatrice Chebet stormed to gold in the women's 5000m in the opening day of the ongoing global competition in Tampare, Finland.

Chebet was superb on the last lap, kicking past longtime leader Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia off the final bend, to cross the finish line in a Personal Best of 15:30.77.

Ejgayehu settled for silver in 15:30.87 while compatriot Girmawit took bronze in 15:34.01.

-More to follow-