10 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senators Reject Governors' Immunity Proposal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A proposal by Governors to be granted immunity from civil and criminal legal proceedings has continued to elicit reactions with Senators stating that they will oppose it if presented before the Upper House.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elegyo-Marakwet) through a post on his Twitter handle said the immunity for Governors must never be entertained.

"I totally agree with Council of Governors that the fight against corruption must be done within the law. But devolution is under attack by corruption not enforcement. Immunity for Governors? NEVER. The grant of bail must be guaranteed to all suspects but NO sacred cows," he stated.

Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) Vice-Chairman Mithika Linturi termed the proposal for immunity while in office as misplaced and unconstitutional.

"The first term of devolution reports clearly shows a lot of money was misappropriated. When they tell us they have pending bills of Sh99b, the more reason we should never give Governors immunity from prosecution. We cannot give them immunity to create more mess," said the Meru Senator.

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) had earlier told a news conference that the demand that Governors need to enjoy immunity as "crazy."

"If they are clamouring for such to seal corruption, they've lost it. The CoG is an institution created to help advance the cause of devolution and not for selfish interest of immunity of governors," he stated.

Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr equally dismissed the call as "wishful and fallacious."

He joined Kenyans and fellow legislators in demanding they must be accountable.

"It is wishful and fallacious for Governors to seek for immunity in civil and criminal proceedings like the Head of State. We can only have one President at a time. Wasome Katiba (Let them read the Constitution)," the Makueni Senator said.

Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Josphat Nanok on Monday called on the Director of Public Prosecutions to stop ordering the arrest of Governors and demanded immunity from prosecution following the arrest and charging of their Busia counterpart, Sospeter Ojaamong.

Kenya

Ruto - Kenyans Would Not Be Interested in What I Own

On Sunday morning, Deputy President William Ruto donated Sh8 million - in crisp currency notes in a green bag - for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.