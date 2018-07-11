10 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Tech Startups Scoop Half of Africa's Funding in Six Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Five Kenyan startups are among the top 10 companies that secured the highest amount of capital in the first half of 2018, according to a report by research and publishing firm, Weetracker.

Kenya's Cellulant, which closed a record $47.5 million (Sh4.8b) investment, led other Kenya-based startups including mobile lender app Branch, M-Kopa Solar and software firm Africa's Talking at the top of the most funded startups in the last six months.

The four, plus Agritech startup WeFarm, raised $91 million, which is more than half of the $168.6 million (Sh17b) capital that went to 118 deals across Africa during the period.

Overall, 2018 is already looking up for African startups compared to 2017 which saw 72 deals valued at Sh5 billion, representing a jump of 3.5 times in amount invested.

Fintech startups have continued their good run sweeping 25 deals followed by Healthtech, Agritech and e-commerce which managed to hit 13, 10 and 9 deals respectively.

Nigeria had the highest number of startups securing funding at 31, followed by Kenya (23), Egypt (21) and South Africa (19).

"Nigeria which managed a higher number of deals, could only get a gross of $29.41 million, while Kenya with lesser deals amassed, almost three times of the total funding received by Nigeria," notes the report.

Kenya

Ruto - Kenyans Would Not Be Interested in What I Own

On Sunday morning, Deputy President William Ruto donated Sh8 million - in crisp currency notes in a green bag - for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.