Kenya: Kayange Named Africa Youth Chef De Mission

Nairobi — Retired Kenya Rugby International Humphrey Kayange has been appointed Team Kenya's Chef De Mission for the 2018 Africa Youth Games slated to take place in Algiers, Algeria from July 18-28.

Team Kenya, under the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), will filed athletes in five disciplines which include; athletics that will have 26 competitors, 2 teams of beach volleyball, hockey comprising of 9 players, 4 tennis players and 4 swimmers.

comprise of the following teams, selected for travel based on recent past performance at the international level.

The team reported residential camp on Tuesday as they gear up in seeking to improve their last edition results.

NOCK has released training venues with the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani hosting athletics, hockey will train at City Park Stadium, Beach Volleyball will have theirs at Strathmore, Tennis at the Nairobi Club while swimmers will train in Mombasa.

The Games, organized under the auspices of ANOCA target athletes of ages between 14 to 18 years old.

The first edition was held in Morocco in 2010 and the second one in Botswana in 2014.

The Africa Youth Games is geared towards the development of the Youth in Africa, inculcate Olympic values amongst the athletes and act as Qualifiers for a number of disciplines to the Youth Olympics, which will be held later this year in Argentina.

Africa Youth Games will bring together disciplines open to all African Countries.