Kenya: Lawyer Becomes First Male Winner of Face of Kenya UK

Richie Gathu, 21, has made history by becoming the first male winner of Face of Kenya UK pageant.

Melisa Ida Petty won the 2017 pageant.

Mr Gathu, a lawyer in the United Kingdom who at times dons braided hair and trendy hip-hop looks, wowed the audience and judges in a fun-filled dinner gala and charity pageant held on Saturday July 7 in London.

The pageant, held in the UK, US, Germany and France, has in the past been dominated by women contestants.

According to the judges, Mr Gathu's win was a unanimous agreement.

"He was confident on stage, performed an amazing rap song as his talent, engaged the audience, had done many community engagement activities before the event and had fundraised the most for his charity of choice," the judges say in their report.

Speaking to nation.co.ke, Face of Kenya International president Janet Wainaina says that throughout the mentoring process, Mr Gathu was engaged in the process; he was optimistic, determined and dedicated to the cause.

CHARITY

Born in Nairobi but raised in Bristol, UK, Richie Gathu embraces his Kenyan culture with enthusiasm and is ready to share with his colleagues as he did at the 'dress down' day event he hosted at his work place to fundraise for Macheo Children's Centre in Thika.

"Every child deserves a happy childhood. I would like to do my part in ensuring that the children will receive the supportive and caring environment they need," Richie says.

During the application process to be considered as an ambassador for Face of Kenya UK, Richie said: "Aside from academics, my hobbies and passions include making music, going to the gym and spending time with family and friends. I aspire to carve a career in music or law and I am determined to turn my aspirations into a reality."

Founded in 2012, the Face of Kenya project has become a leading community forum that brings together Kenyans in the diaspora. The project empowers the philanthropic nature of the community through the youth who fundraise for a charity of their choice. Since its inception, the pageant has been won by women and has attracted more interest and enthusiasm from women contestants.

The keynote speaker at the dinner gala was the new deputy Kenya High Commissioner to the UK Mr Allan Mburu.

During the function, five outstanding Kenyans were presented with Face of Kenya awards. They included Creativity Award that went to Mara Menzies - a Kenyan based in Scotland who tells African stories in theatres across Europe.

The Philanthropy Award went to 64-year-old Mungai Wairia, who has participated in more than 30 marathons for charities, while the Media and Community Award went to Mariam Omar who is output editor for BBC Dira TV, and a pioneer starter of Africa TV.

Phoebe Ruguru received the Outstanding Youth Award for her work in creating the documentary 18 Hours, which depicts real life emergency services in Kenya.

Face of Kenya winners in the Germany, France and Belgium festivals attended the UK event and shared successes of work they are doing in their communities abroad and in Kenya. The Face of Kenya projects include improving schools' facilities, children's homes and sponsoring the education of needy children.