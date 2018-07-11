10 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Kills Nine-Year-Old Sister for 'Stealing' Sh800

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police officers in Njoro area have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his nine year old sister for allegedly stealing Sh800.

The area police boss, Charity Dorcas, confirmed the incident saying investigations had been intensified to apprehend the suspect.

The deceased, who is a class three pupil from Lamudiac primary school, is said to have stolen the said cash from his brother who is a second-hand clothes dealer.

The brother demanded to know where the cash was and on several attempts to ask the girl, she returned Sh300, something that did not go down well with him.

The suspect beat her up to death, seeking to force her to produce the remaining balance.

Neighbours' efforts to enquire of the whereabouts of the child turned futile but later on, they made their way into the house by force only to be confronted by girl's body on the bed.

A neighbour said that the girl's body bore physical injuries and might have been hit with a blunt object.

Police later arrived and arrested the deceased's parents for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Damaris Muthoni.

Her body was moved to Egerton University mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Kenya

Ruto - Kenyans Would Not Be Interested in What I Own

On Sunday morning, Deputy President William Ruto donated Sh8 million - in crisp currency notes in a green bag - for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.