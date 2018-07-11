Kenya: Man Kills Nine-Year-Old Sister for 'Stealing' Sh800

Police officers in Njoro area have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his nine year old sister for allegedly stealing Sh800.

The area police boss, Charity Dorcas, confirmed the incident saying investigations had been intensified to apprehend the suspect.

The deceased, who is a class three pupil from Lamudiac primary school, is said to have stolen the said cash from his brother who is a second-hand clothes dealer.

The brother demanded to know where the cash was and on several attempts to ask the girl, she returned Sh300, something that did not go down well with him.

The suspect beat her up to death, seeking to force her to produce the remaining balance.

Neighbours' efforts to enquire of the whereabouts of the child turned futile but later on, they made their way into the house by force only to be confronted by girl's body on the bed.

A neighbour said that the girl's body bore physical injuries and might have been hit with a blunt object.

Police later arrived and arrested the deceased's parents for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Damaris Muthoni.

Her body was moved to Egerton University mortuary awaiting postmortem.