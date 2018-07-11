Kenya: KCSE 'E' Graders Happy With CS Amina's Directive On Degree Courses

A group of young Kenyans is happy with Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's directive that allows grade 'E' scorers to get degrees.

Ayub Njagi, a man who claims to be the head of the Kenya 'E' Graders Association, has designed a trophy to present to the CS for giving his ilk an opportunity to pursue their dreams and education.

Mr Njagi says the group, which was registered in 2015, was created with the purpose of giving hope to those who score the lowest grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Himself having scored an 'E' in 2008, he says that the road has been tough, especially since few institutions were willing to train him.

"I had initially stopped going to school after class eight and every time an opportunity came up, I would be asked if I had a form four certificate. I realized I needed to go back to school and I joined a secondary school in 2005. Unfortunately, I scored an E in the final exam, which was very challenging,"Ayub Njagi said.

The 34-year-old, who is now a businessman who owns semi-permanent rental houses, said that through his association, which is now three years old, young people have been able to look past their grade and make something out themselves. There are currently 28 registered members.

"Mimi nikipata chance ya kuendeleza masomo naeza taka kufanya kitu kuhusu community development ama social work(If I got the chance to further my education, I would like to do a course of community development or social work)"Mr Njagi said during an interview at the Nation Centre.

The father of two children aged eight and five years also wanted to give a message to the secondary school students that are currently causing tension in schools across the country.

"These students should know, even if they are going through pressure now to get exam leakage, they should know that whatever they score at the end will not determine the end of their education. Even if they get a D, they can always get a degree. It will take longer, but they will get there,"Mr Njagi advised.