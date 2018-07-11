10 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Shows Off His Bartender Skills at Launch of Hotel

By Mwende Kasujja

Nasa leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday showed off his skills as a bartender at the launch of Kitui Villa, a hotel owned by Prof Makau Mutua.

In photos of the event, Mr Odinga was captured picking up a bottle of whisky from the counter and attempting to serve Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.

Ms Ngilu could not hide her excitement as she gave out a hearty laughter alongside other the invited guests.

Prof Mutua, a US-based law professor, has converted him home into a hotel.

Mr Odinga posted on his Facebook page that he was in Kitui with his wife Ida Odinga to support Prof Mutua.

He urged Kenyans in the diaspora to invest back home writing; "Mama Ida Odinga and I were joined by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the launch of Kitui Villa which is owned by Law professor Makau Mutua. I would like to appeal to Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in counties."

