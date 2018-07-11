11 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: City Vegetable Farmers Seek to Exploit Idle Marshlands

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza

Farmers currently growing vegetables in a marshland in Gasabo District, Kigali City want to be permitted to exploit other idle agricultural marshlands.

The farmers grouped under 'Juru Cooperative' have planted over 100 varieties of vegetables most of which came from China, Korera, Vietnam, India which they multiply and distribute.

But they risk being evicted any time because the valley they currently use is in the Nyarutarama area - which connects the sectors of Kacyiru and Remera - is set to be turned into a recreational park, including a man-made lake.

It is commonly known as 'Kwa Nyagahene' after city businessman Eugene Nyagahene, who about 10 years ago, attempted to build a recreational park in the area but later abandoned the idea.

The area, which is right below King Faisal Hospital and near the country's main golf course by Kigali Golf Club, covers 76 hectares of land that includes 26 hectares of dry area and 50 hectares of wetland.

Clément Usabyemungu, the advisor to the cooperative told The New Times that they need at least five hectares for sustainable vegetable growing in marshland so that they increase supply to residents, markets, restaurants and hotels in the city.

"We are requesting for five hectares which are part of idle agricultural marshland between Nyarutarama, Kibagabaga and Nyabisindu sectors so that we can grow vegetables, build our own vegetable shop and supply markets," he said.

He said that they use manual watering cans to irrigate vegetables during the dry season adding they are also contemplating buying irrigation equipment once they get sustainable agricultural land.

Kigali city pledges support

Parfait Busabizwa, the vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Kigali city told The New Times that the farmers should organize themselves so that the city and other partners considers relocating them to another marshland that is meant for agricultural purposes.

"Nyagahene Marshland is for a recreational park where the lake is expected to be expanded. So farmers should be ready to relocate," he said.

"We are gradually developing such idle wetlands so that similar cooperatives can exploit them mostly by growing vegetables. We have parts of wetlands that are still idle such as the stretch from Nyagisenyi, Kabuye towards Kibagabaga and such farmers can get access to it," he said.

An inventory of marshlands conducted in 2008 by Rwanda Environment Management Authority through the Integrated Management of Critical Ecosystems showed that Rwanda has 867 marshlands covering a total surface area of 278,536 ha of which 53 per are tillable wetlands.

Rwanda

Karate Team Gear Up for African Youth Games

The trio of U18 karate players who are set to represent the country at the upcoming 3rd African Youth Games in Algeria,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.