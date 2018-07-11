11 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cement Scarcity, Rains Affect Deadline for New Gasabo District Office Complex

By James Karuhanga

Construction of the Gasabo District's new office complex in the Gishushu neighbourhood could be finalized by the end of the year and not this month as earlier expected.

In January, officials at the district said that by centralising all district services, the new Rwf5.5 billion structure will lead to improved service delivery.

At the time, they had projected that construction works would be complete by July, but that has not happened.

The site where the new seven-storey building is being built is still a beehive of activity.

On Friday, Raymond Chretien Mberabahizi, the vice-mayor in charge of finance and economic development told The New Times that challenges were encountered which caused delays. But he remains optimistic construction will conclude soon.

Mberabahizi said: "Some challenges came into play; for example, scarcity of cement and heavy rains. Also, the phase at which we now are involves importing a lot of materials from outside the country. There was also the case of new and unanticipated work, and so on and so forth."

"But now we are at 80 percent and we hope that in the shortest time possible, it will be complete. But not in August."

Earlier, in January, he noted that the plan is to move into the new building as soon construction is done. At the time, he had hoped construction will be done by July and, if all goes according to plan, they relocate in August.

Asked when, precisely, he expects construction to be wrapped up given the current circumstances, Mberabahizi said: "at least about end of December."

According Nyirabahire, the new office building will have bigger and better space and better infrastructure. It will also be a centralised location for people in the district.

Officials also say the new offices will have a better and cleaner environment for people seeking services and members of staff.

Another thing Nyirabahire noted is that people will no longer be burdened by standing in long queues waiting in the hot sun or in the rain, as they wait to be attended to.

The district's head office is at the moment located in Kacyiru Sector, behind the Ministry for Infrastructure.

The plan is that the Sector will occupy the vacated premises when Gasabo District eventually moves.

