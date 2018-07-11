Rwanda: She-Amavubi Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Cecafa Cup

The national women's football team head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga has summoned 24 players to begin intensive preparations ahead of this year's CECAFA Women Championship.

The tournament kicks-off on July 19 in Kigali.

The summoned players reported to residential camp on Monday evening at La Palisse Hotel in Nyamata before having their first training session on Tuesday at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo.

According to a statement released by the local football governing body, the team will rigorously train till July 18, a day before they take on reigning champions Tanzania's Kilimanjaro Queens in the opening match of the regional tournament - kick-off at 4:15pm CAT, at Kigali Stadium.

The hosts will be back to action on July 23 when they take on Ethiopia before facing Uganda two days later. They will wrap up the campaign against Harambee Starlets of Kenya on July 27.

Majority of the players called for final preparations of the competition are from reigning league champions AS Kigali, runners-up Scandinavia and Kamonyi and Rambura.

The former AS Kigali player Clementine Mukamana who plies her trade with Tanzania's Kigoma Sisters is the only foreign-based player summoned to beef up the squad.

Rwanda, who didn't progress past the group stage at the 2016 edition in Uganda, will be aiming to win the tournament on home soil but will have to overcome stiff challenge from holders Taanzania, the 2016 finalists Ethiopia and Kenya.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Judith Nyirabashyitsi (AS Kigali), Zakia Umubyeyi (Scandinavia) & Helene Uwizeyimana (AS Kigali)

Defenders: Joselyne Mukantaganira (AS Kigali), Claudine Murorunkwere (Rambura), Alody Kayitesi (AS Kigali), Marie Claire Uwamahoro (AS Kigali), Edith Umulisa (Scandinavia), Louise Maniraguha (AS Kigali), Angelique Umwizera (AS Kigali), Clementine Mukamana (Kigomo Sisters, Tanzania) and Albertine Mutuyimana (Kamonyi)

Midfielders: Immaculee Uwimbabazi (Kamonyi), Sifa Gloria Nibagwire (Scandinavia), Alice Kalimba (AS Kigali), Jeanette Mukeshimana (AS Kigali), Martha Nyiramwiza (AS Kigali) and Marie Claire Uwamahoro (AS Kigali).

Forwards: Anne Marie Ibangarye (Scandinavia), Dudja Umwariwase (AS Kigali), Libery Nibagwire (AS Kigali), Callixte Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Beatrice Uwamahoro (Kamonyi) and Fatuma Kankindi (Scandinavia)