Rwanda: Karate Team Gear Up for African Youth Games

The trio of U18 karate players who are set to represent the country at the upcoming 3rd African Youth Games in Algeria, have intensified preparations and are in high gear for the showpiece.

The third edition of the quadrennial continental competitions is slated for July 18-28.

The two boys and one lady, under the tutelage of coach Noel Nkoranyabahizi, are in residential camp at La Palisse Hotel Nyandungu since last week where they train twice a day.

According Nkoranyabahizi, the mission in Algeria is to win at least one medal and earn qualification to this year's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"This youngsters are doing well in training and working hard to be in good shape for the competitions. There has been a lot of improvements so far in camp, especially the mental aspect for such big tournaments, the target is to win medals." He told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Rwanda will be making her second appearance in Africa Youth Games after the 2014 debut.

At the 10-day long multi-discipline competitions in Algeria, Rwanda will also be represented in athletics and beach volleyball.

The beach volleyball team will depart for Algiers on July 15, five days before their karate and athletics counterparts join them on July 20.

Karate players in camp:

Victor Shyaka Kaberuka (individual), Halifa Niyitanga (kumité -61 kgs) and Jovia Umunezero (kumité -59 kgs)