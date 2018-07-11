Kenya: Four Amateurs Join Race for Karen Masters

Four leading amateur golfers are among a strong contingent of 36 players who will represent Kenya during the second edition of the KCB Karen Masters at the par 72 Karen Country Club course from July 19.

The four include South Africa-based Daniel Nduva, who is also the current Amateur Match play and Strokeplay champion, and a member of Kenya's national team for the Victoria Cup and Africa Region Four Championship.

Others are Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series leader Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab, former champion John Karichu of Limuru and Kenya's top junior Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga.

They will join a list of the 32 local pros in the 156-player Karen Masters whose prize fund this year stands at $150,000(about Sh15 million). Some of the pros had an automatic entry to the event while 25 qualified from the five-event Road to Karen series.

The Karen Masters starts with the two Pro-Am events on July 17 and 18 where 30 local amateurs who qualified from the KCB amateur series, will team up with the local and visiting professionals.

Though a bulk of the professionals will be drawn from the Sunshine Tour, there will be a number of other players from Ethiopia, Tanzania, Senegal, Rwanda, Malawi, Ghana and the Seychelles.

"We are really pleased that a partnership with Kenya Commercial Bank has given us this opportunity to expand the Sunshine Tour into fresh territory," said Sunshine Tour Executive Director Selwyn Nathan.

"Giving our members opportunities on an international stage is very exciting, and we believe the partnership will grow into the future."

KCB Marketing and Communication Director Angela Mwirigi highlighted the importance of the event in Kenyan sports circles by saying: "The KCB Karen Masters remains our most visible vehicle to share the greatness of the sport. The tournament is on course to becoming the pre-eminent professional competition in East Africa. We expect a thrilling competition, and, hopefully, it will provide massive excitement for the fans."