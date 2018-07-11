11 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Mother Finally Recognizes Mobetto's Son

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram
Diamond Platnumz with son.
By Evelyne Musambi

Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi Sandra has finally recognized her third grandchild born by Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Bi Sandra has for long refused to acknowledge his son's relationship with Mobetto, prompting Diamond to make a public plea for her 'to love all her grandkids equally'.

And during her birthday party, the grandmother of three was recorded on video saying, "Si Dylan ni mume wangu?"

Her family that was gathered for the cake cutting ceremony clapped in celebration. Bi Sandra then proceeded to cut and eat Dylan's cake that had been delivered to her on her birthday.

Sandra loves posting videos and photos of her other two grandchildren Tiffa and Nillan born by socialite Zari Hassan. She has been criticized for ignoring Dylan and never sharing his photos on her accounts.

DIAMOND'S INTERVENTION

It took the intervention of her son Diamond for her to finally accept the son he bore with Mobetto.

"Katika Kusheherekea siku yako hii kuu ya kuzaliwa, ningeomba Pia, kama Unipendavyo Mwanao pia Uwapende wajukuu zako wote, kwani ni wadogo na Hawana hatia wala hawajui chochote... Na wakukwazapo Wazazi wao Wakuwahukumu wao hata wakitumia ngao ya watoto kukukwaza... Mama angu kipenzi familia nilokuletea Mwanao ni @deedaylan @princess_tiffah @princenillan , hao ndio familia yako tokea kwangu, na siku nikioa huyo ndio atakuwa mwengine kwenye Famiia," he wrote in part.

Diamond in his post asked his fans to stop taking sides when it comes to his three children, saying they were all his and that no one should victimize Mobetto's son.

Diamond's fans have lauded his mother's decision to publicly accept her third grandchild despite the frosty relationship between her and Mobetto.

Better late than never right... ? Well a very happy belated birthday to My Lovely B I B I 🤗❤️... .. May God Bless You with everything you do Bibi Love ... .. & am glad You loved The 🎂 @mama_dangote

A post shared by YOUNG LION 🦁 (@deedaylan) on Jul 10, 2018 at 2:40am PDT

Tanzania

Half-Ton Rakep Steers Kenya Past Tanzania in Kigali

Former cricket team captain Rakep Patel on Tuesday knocked a quick half a century in the ICC Africa Eastern sub-region… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.