10 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rhonex Kipruto Grabs Kenya's Second Gold in Finland

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Africa Cross Country Under-20 champion Rhonex Kipruto staged a brilliant display, destroying the field to win the men's 10,000m gold in a championship record time at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland Tuesday.

Kipruto literally toyed around with the field, before breaking away much early to cruise past the half way mark in 13:51.

Kipruto hit the bell at 26:20 before winning in 27 minutes and 19.36 seconds to ensure that Kenya retained the title, beating compatriot Rogers Kwemoi's previous championship record by nine seconds.

Kwemoi won the 10,000m title during the previous edition of the World Under-20 Championships held in 2016 in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 27:25.23.

The time swung Kipruto to a world leading time this season for the athlete, who trains at St Patrick's Iten, under veteran coach Colm O'Connell and Ruth Bundotich.

It was Kenya's second gold medal after Beatrice Chebet's victory in the women's 5,000m race earlier.

History made as Beatrice Chebet bags Kenya's first gold at World U-20

Kipruto edged out Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo to second place and silver in 27:40.36, as Berihu Aregawi from Ethiopia went for bronze 27:48.41.

Another Kenyan Solomon Boit came in fourth in personal best 27:57.44.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.