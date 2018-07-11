Kenya: Rhonex Kipruto Grabs Kenya's Second Gold in Finland

Africa Cross Country Under-20 champion Rhonex Kipruto staged a brilliant display, destroying the field to win the men's 10,000m gold in a championship record time at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland Tuesday.

Kipruto literally toyed around with the field, before breaking away much early to cruise past the half way mark in 13:51.

Kipruto hit the bell at 26:20 before winning in 27 minutes and 19.36 seconds to ensure that Kenya retained the title, beating compatriot Rogers Kwemoi's previous championship record by nine seconds.

Kwemoi won the 10,000m title during the previous edition of the World Under-20 Championships held in 2016 in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 27:25.23.

The time swung Kipruto to a world leading time this season for the athlete, who trains at St Patrick's Iten, under veteran coach Colm O'Connell and Ruth Bundotich.

It was Kenya's second gold medal after Beatrice Chebet's victory in the women's 5,000m race earlier.

History made as Beatrice Chebet bags Kenya's first gold at World U-20

Kipruto edged out Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo to second place and silver in 27:40.36, as Berihu Aregawi from Ethiopia went for bronze 27:48.41.

Another Kenyan Solomon Boit came in fourth in personal best 27:57.44.