Kenya: 'Ingwe' New Signings Get Their Claws

AFC Leopards' new signings Alex Orotomal and Salim Abdalla may have delivered an exemplary show against Sony Sugar at the weekend, but coach Rodolfo Zapata says that fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing the rest of the newbies in action.

Abdalla headed in Ingwe's only goal in the 1-0 win over Sony Sugar at the weekend in Machakos while Nigerian Orotomal dazzled fans with his twists and turns as he came on as a second half substitute during the game.

The duo's performances have left fans yearning for more from the eight new signings to be handed debuts, but Zapata is of the opinion that most of the new players are yet to obtain the required levels of match fitness.

A LITTLE MORE PATIENT

"I was also impressed not just with the new signings, but with the entire team. They spoke for me during that match. We created so many chances and displayed good football throughout.

"The fans will, however, have to be a little more patient before they see all the new players in action. I know they are eager to see the new players we acquired but they are not yet ready to play the full 90 minutes and I do not want to rush them," he said.

Leopards indeed produced a worthy performance against Sony, and the three points catapulted them to fourth position on the SportPesa Premier League table where they are on level points with Bandari.

The win came as a pleasant relief to the Argentine coach who oversaw a disappointing 3-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Algerian top-flight side USM Alger are in Nairobi for a 10-day training camp ahead of their upcoming Caf Confederation Cup group matches.

The 20-man Algerian squad arrived on Saturday afternoon and are expected to remain in the country until Monday next week, when they head to Rwanda to face Rayon Sports.

USM held local champions Gor Mahia to a barren draw at the Kasarani Stadium and defeated Tanzania's Yanga 4-1 in their first Group D match.