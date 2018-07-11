Nigeria: Don't Be Insulted By Fayose' Stomach Infrastructure - Buhari

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter

Buhari at Ado Ekiti rally

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday advised Ekiti voters not to be further insulted by the Stomach Infrastructure agenda of Governor Ayodele Fayose administration as he urged them to take their fate in their hands by voting his All Progressives Congress (APC), this Saturday.

Buhari who spoke at the grand finale of the APC campaign held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti also stoutly rebuffed suggestions that he had taken turn with his Fulani tribe against other Nigerians.

Senator Fatima Raji Rasaki and a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olamide Oni who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP used the occasion to defect to the APC.

National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole speaking at the campaign rally accused Governor Fayose of squandering the N20 billion bailout funds meant for the payment of workers salary.

The APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his part used the occasion to highlight his achievements as governor between 2010 and 2014.

Among the dignitaries at the event were: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Bindow Jbrilla (Adamawa), Kashim Shetima (Borno), Senator Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Edo Deputy

Governor, Hon. Philip Shuaib, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abdulaziz Yari(Zamfara), Yahaya Bello(Kogi).

Others include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Labour, Chief Chris Ngige, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri, former Governors Niyi Adebayo, Segun Osoba, Segun Oni, Chief Bisi Akande, among others. He noted that the candidate of the party, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has what it takes to bring all-round development to the state, saying that the former governor did well as a minister.

While urging the people to embrace the change agenda of the APC, President Buhari added that the party is poised to correct the injustice done four years by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described the people of the state as intelligent, honourable, disciplined and with high integrity, saying the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonishakin who is from Ode Ekiti has made Nigeria proud.

The President called on the people not to be deceived by the stomach infrastructure of the present government in the state, explaining that the Federal Government has embarked on a series of developmental projects across the state. "I want you to align Ekiti with the change agenda of our government. Since I came on board, I have initiated 13 federal road projects in Ekiti. We have completed the failed portions of the Ifaki-Ikole -Omuo road, Ifaki-Ido road, Efon-Iwaraja road, while Ado-Ifaki road has been re-awarded. "The APC government had also awarded the construction of a federal Secretariat in Ekiti State. We have also extended the National Housing Scheme to Ekiti for the state not to be neglected in the scheme of things.

"Under my government, Ekiti has enjoyed unprecedented federal appointments while people have also benefited from N-Power and intervention funds like bailouts funds despite belonging to opposition.

"So, don't allow yourselves to be insulted by stomach infrastructure, vote APC on Saturday so that you can grow your own better infrastructures.

"Ekiti people must do the right thing by voting rightly so that you can reclaim your land and restore your values.

"I hereby present to you Dr. Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development. As A Minister, Dr. Fayemi recorded a lot of laudable achievements. So, don't waste your, vote APC, vote Fayemi", Buhari said.

He accused some politicians he described as being mischievous for blackmailing him over the recent killings in the country by herdsmen.

He maintained that the protection of lives and property of Nigerians is his responsibility, assuring that he was determined to ensure maximum security for the people.

How Fayose pocketed N20 billion fund- Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the party, Oshiomhole accused Fayose of embezzling the N20 billion bailout funds given to the State by President Buhari to pay workers. He said Fayemi did excellently well as governor of Ekiti State by bringing finesse to governance, saying time has come for him to reap the fruits of his labour.

The former Edo State Governor added that it was disheartening for Governor Fayose to have allegedly pauperized the people, urging the electorate to appropriate their votes wisely for them to get rid of an irresponsible government. "Fayemi has promised that he will pay the arrears of salaries if elected. He won't sack anybody, because he is different from Fayose who got N20 billion bailout and pocketed it, rather than paying salaries.

"Fayose, today has offended everybody, He has abused everybody. He even gave unlawful orders that shops should be closed down today to show his hatred for President Buhari. He also manipulated the leaders of commercial drivers not to go to work today just to create obstacles. "But I want to commend you for defying all these obstacles. Let me also say that any worker or Vice Chancellor or Provost that was victimized by Fayose will be promoted by Fayemi," he said.

Don't be intimidated ... this is not 2014- Tinubu

Also speaking, the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu said the massive looting of the treasury brought about the recession that hit the economy under Buhari.

He urged the people not to be intimidated by the PDP, saying they should come out on the day of the election and vote for APC. Tinubu said: "A vote for Fayemi, is a vote for development and the future of Ekiti. He served as a Minister, and President didn't remove him. He was not sacked, but he only came to Ekiti to help you. "On Saturday, you are protected. Don't be intimidated by anybody; this is not like 2014. This time, it is going to be one man, one vote, because Governor Fayose has been making noise that the election has been rigged. APC is a decent party; it won't rig the election they way they did."