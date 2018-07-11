10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Eats Cheat Sheet After Being Caught Out During Driving Licence Test

Four people have been caught cheating - with one resorting to eating his cheat sheet - in the past six months at the Milnerton Driving Licence Testing Centre, prompting the City of Cape Town to investigate and identify any potential weaknesses in its internal systems.

On Monday, a 39-year-old man was caught red-handed by the invigilator copying from an answer sheet, said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

He was handed over to the police on a charge of fraud.

"This is the fourth such arrest at Milnerton this year. The other incidents happened in June, May and February," Smith said.

In June, a 34-year-old man escaped prosecution when he ate his cheat sheet, destroying the evidence.

"The examiners are to be commended for their vigilance, but I am extremely concerned about what's now becoming a trend. There are numerous questions that require answers, including where these suspects are getting the cheat sheets, if there is an inside link or what the role is of the private driving schools who may be abetting students in an illegal manner."

Smith said, while the fraud cases were being investigated by the police, he would request the Safety and Security Special Investigations Unit to launch its own investigation and identify any potential weaknesses in the City's internal systems.

Source: News24

