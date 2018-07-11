South Africa: Miner Dies in Kusasalethu Mine Accident

A miner has died "in a fall of ground" accident at the Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Tuesday, the gold mine said.

Harmony Gold Mine's spokesperson Sihle Maake told News24 that the accident occurred at about 09:30.

Maake said this was the company's first fatality for the current financial year, which started this July.

An investigation into the accident was still underway, Maake said.

"The Department of Mineral Resources, unions and other stakeholders of the government have been informed of the accident," she said.

The gender or name of the victim will not be released yet until his or her next of keen have been notified, she said.

Five miners died at the mine when a tremor, measuring 1.2, caused sections of the mine to collapse at about 10:30 on August 25, 2017.

They died after they were trapped underground and parts of the structure caved in, burying them 3km below the surface.

The miners who died during that accident were Moss Setlhafuno, 38, Mohlomi Mokhele, 25, Motshewa Matuba, 37, Mohlabane Moganedi, 29, and Relebohile Mokemane, 34.

Source: News24