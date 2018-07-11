South Africa: No Arrests Following Torching of KZN Modular Library Worth R2 Million

No arrests have been made following the torching of a modular library at KwaNokweja in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

The library was allegedly torched by community members during a service delivery protest.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of arson had been opened and investigations into the identities of the suspects were continuing.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture has condemned the torching of the modular library.

Arts and culture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the department had already spent R1.9m on the facility and it was close to completion when it was torched.

Sithole-Moloi said the modular library had a study area that would have accommodated up to 100 people and would have offered access to the internet.

Community urged to help police

She added that the facility also housed 3 000 library materials including tertiary textbooks and resources that assist with learner support.

"The library would have contributed towards bolstering literacy levels and providing much-needed access to information in Ward 11 and surrounding areas," Sithole-Moloi said. Sithole-Moloi has urged communities to honour and protect public facilities as they are meant to service everyone.

She added that the modular library would have assisted the community and the children of the area advance their knowledge and given them access to information.

"Access to information is a constitutional right for every South African. We build libraries to fulfil this mandate and uplift rural communities," Sithole-Moloi added.

The MEC has urged the community to assist the police and department in arresting those responsible for the damage.

