South Africa: Goodluck Set to Headline Events in London and Amsterdam On European Tour

This August dynamic local music trio Goodluck will headline two shows in Europe.

The first will take place on Friday, 3 August at The Garage in London, with support from South African talent, The Kiffness and the second will take place on Saturday, 4 August at Melkweg in Amsterdam. For all of Goodluck's European and South African visit their website.

The second gig will coincide with the city's popular Gay Pride where thousands come together in celebration.

The tour comes off the back of the band's very successful single with Boris Smith titled Be Yourself.

Source: Channel24 Music