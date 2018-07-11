11 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Goodluck Set to Headline Events in London and Amsterdam On European Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

This August dynamic local music trio Goodluck will headline two shows in Europe.

The first will take place on Friday, 3 August at The Garage in London, with support from South African talent, The Kiffness and the second will take place on Saturday, 4 August at Melkweg in Amsterdam. For all of Goodluck's European and South African visit their website.

The second gig will coincide with the city's popular Gay Pride where thousands come together in celebration.

The tour comes off the back of the band's very successful single with Boris Smith titled Be Yourself.

Source: Channel24 Music

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon Doubles Semi-Finals

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are into the semi-finals of the men's doubles… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.