11 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon Semis

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are into the semi-finals of the men's doubles tournament at Wimbledon after defeating Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares in an epic quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The 13th-seeded pair won a closely fought encounter 6-7 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in match that lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes.

The South African matched his best ever result at Wimbledon where his other semi-final appearance came in 2016.

On Thursday, Klaasen and Venus will play Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury for a spot in the final.

