10 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eyewitness Footage Shows Smoke Coming From Wonderboom Plane Before Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

One person has died and approximately 20 people have been injured after a plane crashed in Wonderboom, Pretoria, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Tuesday.

"Their injuries range from minor to critical," he said.

Meiring said there were two air ambulance helicopters on the scene. He said he was not able to comment on what caused the accident at this stage.

"Initial reports from the aircraft crash in Wonderboom [say it] has left allegedly 20 people injured, at least one critically," ER24 tweeted.

Best Care ambulance services' Xander Loubser said reports indicated that the charter plane was carrying passengers on an international flight.

He said the pilot was in a critical condition following the crash.

Emer-g-med's Jurgen Kotze, who said they were the first responders to the accident, said four people, including the pilot, had sustained critical injuries.

"The pilot is still entrapped in the cockpit of the airplane and sustained critical injuries. We are still treating him on scene," he said.

Kotze said the remaining passengers' injuries range from minor to moderate.

Source: News24

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Reaches Wimbledon Doubles Semi-Finals

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are into the semi-finals of the men's doubles… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.