Kenya: Indiza Reclaims Top Spot Ahead of Road to Karen Final Round

Long-hitting pro Dismas Indiza re-claimed his number one position on the leaderboard going into Wednesday's fourth and final round of the "Road to Karen" fifth leg golf series at Karen Country Club course.

Indiza fired an impressive four under par 68 to regain his lead with a three rounds total of eight under par 208. He will be in the company of Golf Park's David Wakhu during the final round as the later shot three under par 69 to move to second place on 211.

During the third round, Indiza dropped two shots at the fifth and ninth but managed to sink five birdies, four of them at the back nine's 10th, 12th, 14th and 18th.

Wakhu on the other hand made his birdies on the first and second, seventh and eighth, and at the 10th and 15th having bogeyed the fourth, 11th and 17th. In that flight will also be Sigona's John Wangai - who shot level par 72 for an all rounds total of two under par 214.

Following the top three players closely was Tony Omulli who shot one over par 73 for a three rounds total of level par 216.

Omulli will have to produce a very low score in order to upstage with the Mumias-based Indiza and his club-mate Wakhu in the final round.

A total of 26 professionals are participating in the event meant to give the locals and the visiting players such as Zimbabwe's Mohammed Mandhu a feel of what will be in store during the two million Rand (Sh15 million) Karen Masters which is now part of the Sunshine Tour.

The leader board:

208 Dismas Indiza 66, 74, 68

211 David Wakhu 69, 73, 69

214 John Wangai 69, 73, 72

216 Tony Omulli 71, 72, 73

217 Mohammed Mandhu (Zim) 72, 75, 70

217 Mohit Mediratta 76, 71, 70

217 Stefan Andersen 72, 74, 71

217 Ganeev Giddie 75, 71, 71

217 Nelson Mudanyi 68, 74, 75

217 Joseph Karanja 69, 70, 76