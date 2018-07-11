10 July 2018

South Africa: Hammanskraal Service Delivery Protest Blocks Access to Hospital

A protest near Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, briefly prevented staff and patients from accessing the medical facility on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Matsobane Mabusela said that a large crowd blocked the roads while protesting for cleaner water.

"I was there this morning and there were people gathered everywhere. From the information we have, the residents are complaining that they don't like the water," he said.

"No arrests have been made and we have not received any reports regarding property damage."

Jubilee Hospital spokesperson Moses Tlamama said that the conflict had been resolved and that it was business as usual at the hospital.

"The protest started around 08:00 and it really had nothing to do with the hospital. It's just that the road was blocked at a certain point, so cars were unable to pass," he added.

Hammanskraal is burning pic.twitter.com/af5qi0RTbY-- Rasepai Sheela (@RasepaiSheela) July 10, 2018

?? 10 July 2018 15h38-GAUTENGHAMMANSKRAAL PROTEST ACTION in the Hammanskraal area (Burning tyres and rocks on the roadway) - approach with caution.-- Pad Langs (@Pad_Langs) July 10, 2018

Maybe they "are ready to work and restore services" but they DON'T do it. Hammanskraal has always had a water problem, It's been years now. The water has always been not safe to drink and is only available at night, le tlwaela batho blind-- Thabang Pikoko (@PikokoThabang) July 10, 2018

