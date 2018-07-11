Nigeria: Domestic Violence - Actress Juliet Mgborukwe, Husband Fight On Instagram

Nollywood Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, and her estranged husband, Chima Ojukwu, have engaged themselves in a war of words on Instagram.

Trouble began after the actress announced on Instagram that she was filing for a divorce due to alleged domestic violence.

She also shared photos showing the bruises her husband allegedly inflicted on her on Instagram on July 6.

Her husband also took to Instagram to tell his own side of the story. He also shared a video of his famous wife allegedly attacking him at their home. He alleged that his wife had been engaging in extramarital affairs and was very violent.

The lengthy post on Tuesday, partly read, "For years this woman have been lying using domestic violence as a shade to her Nigerian bloggers well hear the truth now and nothing but the truth cause I've had it, not that I owe anyone an explanation but I want the truth out there and if I run out on this tittle please continue reading on the video itself, now carefully observe this video who's the aggressor here.

"This woman claimed I beat her up everyday of her life, does the woman you see in this video look scared at all? Now this was everyday of my life, she wanted to go do her thing after she got a green card from me, she wanted to go get her own job place and live her life, I said so now you got a green card is time to leave so you never came for."

Juliet met her U.S.-based husband in September 2011, and within a week, they were engaged. They had their introduction September 29 and were married traditionally by October 4of the same year.

A white wedding was scheduled to take place in January in the U.S. but it never held.

A few months later, Juliet changed her FB status from married to single. After months of keeping mum about what really happened, Juliet granted an interview revealing that her marriage ended a few months after it was contracted.

In 2014 the couple decided to give their marriage a second shot with Juliet moving to the U.S. to join her husband.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015 and in 2017; they welcomed the second child, a daughter at a hospital in the U.S.

A Nollywood starlet, Juliet's movie credits include "Baby", "Ifunnaya" and "Priceless.

For years this woman have been lying using domestic violence as a shade to her Nigerian bloggers well hear the truth now and nothing but the truth cause I've had it, not that I owe anyone an explanation but I want the truth out there and if o run out on this tittle please continue reading on the video itself, now carefully observe this video who's the aggressor here, this woman claimed I beat her up everyday of her life, does the woman you see in this video look scared at all? Now this was everyday of my life, she wanted to go do her thing after she got a green card from me, she wanted to go get her own job place and live her life, I said so now you got a green card is time to leave so you never came for marriage you came to use me, she said she wants to work and help her family in Nigeria and that's all that matters at this point, I was like fine, I came home on March 14th my kids and herself were gone, I called I said where are my kids she didn't say anything, for 3 months I didn't see my children this evil woman just took them away from me it wasn't until I went and filed for divorce that she brought them back, now go back to this video this was her plan to get me to hit her but as you can see I kept my cool, I also found out she was already cheating and sleeping with another man while married the same guy that beat her up and kicked her and my children out her apartment at night the same pics she put up on the Nigerian blogs and said I did it, you see this woman lies for a reason, a user and has no conscience whatsoever, the green card she has I gave her, she's still driving my bmw till this day, she's still under my health insurance and car insurance, you would think she would be thankful but She's just a ruthless evil person, so she looked for a story to tell people why she left her marriage, instead of telling the truth she cooked up lies about domestic violence and said to me you know Nigerian people will believe me you have a mean face and tattos you fit the description this is what she said when she couldn't get me to hit me or do something crazy, instead of telling the truth that she was cheating in her marriage and left to go work cause she wanted

A post shared by Chima Ojukwu (@chima989) on Jul 10, 2018 at 4:26am PDT