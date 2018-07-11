11 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Not Losing Sleep Over Merger - Group

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
Buhari at Ado Ekiti rally
By David Aduge-Ani

A women group, Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo (NWM4BO), has declared that the presidency is not losing sleep over the merger of 39 political parties, who came together to wrestle power from Buhari in 2019. National president of the group, Pastor (Mrs.) Mfawa Usani, described the merger as a convergence of politicians who have failed to manage the collective commonwealth of the people.

Usani also described most of the groups as 'briefcase political parties', who are not politically relevant in their constituencies, adding that the group also lacks political ideologies.

She stated that the women group would remain resolute in marketing the programmes and policies of President Buhari and Osinbajo that have impacted positively on Nigerians. "As a group, we want to state unequivocally that the presidency is not losing sleep over the merger of some briefcase political parties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We saw the convergence of people who are just plotting to institutionalize corruption in Nigeria. People, who ordinarily should be begging for forgiveness for looting our collective wealth.

The merger is the coming together of people who do not have political ideology. Those, who are not politically relevant in their various states and constituencies. They are crop of people who survive by Abuja political oxygen." A statement signed by the group's director of publicity, Dr. Rachael Ahmadu, which made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, however called on Nigerians not to be deceived by cynics and critics of the Buhari's administration, assuring that the commonwealth is safe with the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It maintained that the sacrifice made by Nigerians during the first term of Buhari's administration would yield positive results if given second term in office, stressing that Malaysians also paid the supreme sacrifice to get to where they are today.

More on This

We Remain One United Party Under Buhari, APC Insists

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday insisted that it remained one united political party under the leadership of… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.