Cameroon: Convening the Electorate for the Election of the President of the Republic

Decree N°2018/391 Of 09 July 2018
The President Of The Republic,
MINDFUL of the Constitution; MINDFUL of Law N° 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral Code, as amended and supplemented by Law N°2012/17 of 21 December 2012, Hereby Decrees As Follow: Article 1- Voters are convened on Sunday 7 October 2018 for the election of the President of the Republic. Article 2- Polling stations shall be opened at 8 (eight) a.m. and closed at 6 (six) p.m. Article 3- This decree shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in French and English.
Yaounde, 9th July 2018 President Of The Republic