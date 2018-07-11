10 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Injured By Gunmen in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila / Korma — A man and a woman have been wounded in two separate attacks by gunmen in eastern Jebel Marra and Korma in North Darfur. Both of the victims have been admitted to hospitals.

The first incident took place at Barkendi area, north of Katur in Tawila locality. An armed man, riding a camel, opened fire on 33-year-old Maryam Yousif Hamid on Monday, a source in the area reported.

The second incident took place when Mohamed Ibrahim was attacked by armed herders on the road between Korma and Kakoli area in North Darfur. A listener reported that Ibrahim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sudan

Long Queues As Fuel Crisis Returns to Kordofan

The fuel crisis has returned to the three states of Kordofan, affecting transportation within towns and travel to other… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.