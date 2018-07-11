Sudan: Two Injured By Gunmen in North Darfur

Tawila / Korma — A man and a woman have been wounded in two separate attacks by gunmen in eastern Jebel Marra and Korma in North Darfur. Both of the victims have been admitted to hospitals.

The first incident took place at Barkendi area, north of Katur in Tawila locality. An armed man, riding a camel, opened fire on 33-year-old Maryam Yousif Hamid on Monday, a source in the area reported.

The second incident took place when Mohamed Ibrahim was attacked by armed herders on the road between Korma and Kakoli area in North Darfur. A listener reported that Ibrahim was taken to the hospital for treatment.