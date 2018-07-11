Zimbabwe Cricket and lawyers representing former coach Heath Streak and two others have reached a settlement for the payment of dues owed to the group in a landmark development that brings to an end the ugly legal fallout between the two parties.

Streak, who was the head coach of the Chevrons during the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, was axed - alongside his assistant Lance Klusener and fitness trainer Sean Bell - after ZC authorities reviewed all the technical departments in the wake of that doomed campaign.

A number of other technical staff, in various national teams, were also affected by the tsunami. Streak, Klusener and Bell engaged Harare lawyer, Gerald Mlotshwa of Titan Law firm, and challenged the decision to strip them of their duties.

However, the two parties have since reached a settlement in which ZC - who survived a financial meltdown after they successfully battled to remain part of the Full Membership of the Internationa Cricket Council - committed themselves to settling the trio's dues.

Zimbabwe faced the possibility of being put on notice for suspension from the ICC, which would have seen the country losing its place as a Full Member of the world cricket governing body - if the local cricket leaders had failed to provide certain guarantees needed to deal with the mountain of debt which has been choking the sport.

The ICC agreed, at their annual meeting, to accept the proposal which was put forward by the locals and also committed themselves to help ZC in its management and financial affairs going forward.

This also means that ZC will receive its amount as a Full Member of the ICC, enabling the organisation to deal with the financial challenges which have seen them failing to pay their players, technical and supporting staff as scheduled.

The fallout between Streak and the ZC attracted significant interest in the country.

However, the two parties have now resolved to have a settlement.

"We refer to the last postponement of the above matter (Messrs H. Streak, Klusener and Bell v Zimbabwe Cricket) before the Ruling Authority Mr Zhakata on the 5th June, 2018, and in particular to the discussion of a possible settlement of the matter," Mlotshwa wrote to the ZC lawyers Matsikidze and Mucheche Legal Practitioners on June 9.

"Our instructions are that our clients are willing to accept a certificate of settlement on the understanding that they will be paid their outstanding benefits in a once off payment.

"Kindly confirm our clients' outstanding leave days and please advise us of your client's position soon.

"Please take note that Mr Klusener's outstanding salaries and benefits should be paid in the usual manner, that is to his South African bank account, as has been done in the past.

"Let us hear from you soon as our clients are keen on closing this chapter."

Streak's settlement, which has been accepted by the ZC, includes 60 percent of his February net salary and the full net salary for March, April, May, June and July.

It also includes bonuses for the ODI matches against Bangadesh, Afghanistan (two) and Ireland while Bell's settlement includes net salaries for March, April, May and June.

Klusener's settlement includes payment for 60 percent of his February salary, and the full net salary for March, April and May and winning bonuses for a number of matches, including those played during the World Cup Qualifier.

There is also a fuel allocation for February, March, April and May.