Africa: Check Out African Twitter Reactions to France Versus Belgium Win

Check out African twitter reactions to France versus Belgium win.

France brought back 1998 memories with its win against Belgium yesterday.

Beating the Premier League players dominated team to clinch its spot at the World Cup Finals, their hopes to get the golden cup is once again reignited.

Clearly not a win that was celebrated by France alone, Africans also found a way to celebrate via tweets because of their black mates.

Check out some of the tweets below:

If Eden Hazard was from these countries

Brazil-Hazardinho

Italy-Hazanto

Egypt-El Hazard

Poland-Hazadowiski

Croatia-Hazardic

Netherlands-Eden Van Hazard

China-Lee Hazard

Greece-Hazarpathouspolous

Japan-Hazarfujita

Iceland- Hazardisson

India-Hazard Singh

Nigeria-Hazachukwu#FRABEL pic.twitter.com/tSoB0aFPXQ

-- Naija's Naughtiest Nerd 🇳🇬🇪🇸 (@edsonelisha_16) July 10, 2018

Kylian Mbappe is the most outrageously talented 19-year-old footballer of his generation. It's just sad to see that at such a tender, supposedly innocent age, cynicism and play-acting are already part of his arsenal #FRABEL

-- Grant Shimmin (@shimmo23) July 10, 2018

Is Thierry Henry really happy?

#FRABEL

yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesys yes yes

yes yes yesyes

-- Deepak Ranjan (@ranjdeep) July 11, 2018

Y'all didn't see Umtiti dance😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/yQPDvgcYH3

-- ƘELVIN NG'ANG'A🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Lewanjoksi) July 11, 2018

IDC what you say o an African team is in #WorldCup Final 🕺

Pogba 🇬🇳

Tolisso🇹🇬

Nzonzi🇨🇩

Kante🇲🇱

Mbappe 🇩🇿 🇨🇲

Dembele 🇸🇳 🇲🇱

Mandanda 🇨🇩

Umtiti🇨🇲

Rami 🇲🇦

Kimpembe🇨🇩

Sidibe 🇲🇱

Mendy 🇨🇮

Matuidi 🇨🇩 🇦🇴

Fekir 🇩🇿

Alli 🇳🇬 & Welbeck🇬🇭 soon#FRABEL

-- Ubuntu Africa Chile (@UbuntuAfricaChi) July 10, 2018

#FRABEL Thierry Henry after France defeated Belgium#JeshiYaKaka pic.twitter.com/4op9vEtlfl

-- wasioma Bashir (@wasiomaBashir1) July 11, 2018

#FRABEL

The crowd was waiting to see a

Mbappe vs Hazard &

Pogba vs De Bruyne

But they saw the Lloris and Courtouis version.

The goalkeepers were just phenomenal.

-- SUBHADEEP TOTTENHAM MUKHERJEE (@STottenhamM1212) July 10, 2018