Tanzania: Science, Technology Policy On Cards

THE government is in the final stages of preparing science and technology policy to enhance the development of the nation through the sector.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the sixth national annual Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) conference and exhibition in Dar es Salaam recently, the Deputy Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof James Mdoe, said that the new policy will be out before the end of 2018/19 financial year.

The PS said that the current science and technology policy cannot solve all challenges facing the sector since it was formed when the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology was established in 1986. "The process of preparing new science and technology policy takes a long time.

We need a new policy that will go along with the current changes in the sector; I can assure you that it will be out before the end of 2018/19 financial year," he said.

Prof Mdoe added that the improved policy will help in the growth of the country's economy through science, technology and innovation.

"We want to see young innovators being encouraged and promoted to reach their goals. COSTECH has the mandate to ensure young innovators are supported," said Prof Mdoe.

Acting Director of COSTECH, Dr Amos Nungu said that the objectives of COSTECH are to ensure all Tanzanians are benefiting through science and technology.