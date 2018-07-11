Gambia: Cricket - Ports Authority Grab Knockout Cup, Get D20,000 Richer

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) defeated Wallidan by three wickets in the 2018 cricket knockout final, Saturday 7th July, at Mc Carthy Square in Banjul.

The rivalry between the two sides was brought to live as both set of players showed intent and determination during the final. Experience in the end paid off for Gambia Ports Authority when most of their senior players stepped up to give Wallidan no chance of reaching the target of 132 runs.

GPA scored one hundred and thirty one (131) runs for seven (7) wickets in twenty (20) overs in the first innings, leaving opponents Wallidan to chase a target of one hundred and thirty two (132) runs in the second innings.

To the dismay of Wallidan fans, the Blue Boys scored twenty four (24) runs all out in 9.3 overs. Anirou Conteh of GPA scored the highest runs of eighteen (18) whilst Nicola Cherry of the same side got five (5) wickets.

Gambia Ports Authority won the game by three wickets. As winners they went home with twenty thousand Dalasis (D20,000) whilst runners up Wallidan pocketed fifteen thousand dalasis (D15, 000).

Meanwhile, Coach Mbye Dumbuya and his U19 side have intensified training ahead of the U19 competition in South Africa next month. He has invited thirty players for screening before selecting a final fifteen-man squad for the tournament.