10 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Cricket - Ports Authority Grab Knockout Cup, Get D20,000 Richer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ebrima Darboe

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) defeated Wallidan by three wickets in the 2018 cricket knockout final, Saturday 7th July, at Mc Carthy Square in Banjul.

The rivalry between the two sides was brought to live as both set of players showed intent and determination during the final. Experience in the end paid off for Gambia Ports Authority when most of their senior players stepped up to give Wallidan no chance of reaching the target of 132 runs.

GPA scored one hundred and thirty one (131) runs for seven (7) wickets in twenty (20) overs in the first innings, leaving opponents Wallidan to chase a target of one hundred and thirty two (132) runs in the second innings.

To the dismay of Wallidan fans, the Blue Boys scored twenty four (24) runs all out in 9.3 overs. Anirou Conteh of GPA scored the highest runs of eighteen (18) whilst Nicola Cherry of the same side got five (5) wickets.

Gambia Ports Authority won the game by three wickets. As winners they went home with twenty thousand Dalasis (D20,000) whilst runners up Wallidan pocketed fifteen thousand dalasis (D15, 000).

Meanwhile, Coach Mbye Dumbuya and his U19 side have intensified training ahead of the U19 competition in South Africa next month. He has invited thirty players for screening before selecting a final fifteen-man squad for the tournament.

Gambia

Football House Discussing Fate of Gambian Ref Banned for 10 Yrs

Gambia Football Federation are set to meet over the fate of referee Ebrima Jallow slapped with a 10-year ban by… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.