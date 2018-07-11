11 July 2018

Peoples' Democratic Party (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fake Certificate - Don't Cover Up for Adeosun, PDP Cautions NYSC

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to allow the Buhari Presidency to coerce it into covering the NYSC certificate forgery case against the minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, with a purported investigation.

It is instructive for NYSC to note that all issues in the news report that Mrs. Adeosun forged her NYSC Exemption Certificate as well as reports that the Presidency is mounting pressure on NYSC to cover up for the minister are already in the public domain.

Moreover, Nigerians are closely monitoring this issue and the public is already aware of pressure on the NYSC leadership to announce a misplacement of relevant files and other excuses to achieve a dead end in the investigation.

The NYSC must therefore know that its reputation is highly at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay by the Corps in coming out with an answer on a direct issue that requires a simple computer or even manual file check at its headquarters.

Indeed, a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorizing signature on Mrs. Adeosun's certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current shenanigan going on at the NYSC headquarters.

NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service. Any attempt to cover up will invoke the wrath of Nigerians and irredeemably rubbish the integrity and respect the Corps has earned over the years.

The NYSC must therefore not allow its reputation to be dragged in the mud by the discredited All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration that has become notorious for concealment of fraud and sharp practices by its officials.

Nigeria

Some Political Parties Disown Coalition

Barely 24 hours after the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 34 other political parties… Read more »

Read the original article on PDP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Peoples' Democratic Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.