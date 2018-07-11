11 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Actress Oghenekaro Set to Wed Secret U.S. Lover

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Abulude

Marriage Blues as another actress has found love and is set for the altar albeit secretly. Who says celebrities cannot find true love? Ask Nollywood actress, Karo as she's reportedly been secretly enjoying romantic time with her lover for a while now.

The actress made her mark in the Nollywood industry for several years before taking out time to study her man while she also engages herself in other businesses to support herself.

Karo has been in the US for some time now. Unlike many who would have love to flaunt their man on every social media handle, the actress chose to keep everything to herself so as to avoid stories that touches the heart.

The actress absence in the movie industry for some months now has been deliberate as she recently went to the prestigious Film school in Los Angeles, to equip herself more on the nitty gritty of movie making and she all set to storm the industry with her own production outfit soon.

Nigeria

Some Political Parties Disown Coalition

Barely 24 hours after the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 34 other political parties… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.