Nigeria: Actress Oghenekaro Set to Wed Secret U.S. Lover

Marriage Blues as another actress has found love and is set for the altar albeit secretly. Who says celebrities cannot find true love? Ask Nollywood actress, Karo as she's reportedly been secretly enjoying romantic time with her lover for a while now.

The actress made her mark in the Nollywood industry for several years before taking out time to study her man while she also engages herself in other businesses to support herself.

Karo has been in the US for some time now. Unlike many who would have love to flaunt their man on every social media handle, the actress chose to keep everything to herself so as to avoid stories that touches the heart.

The actress absence in the movie industry for some months now has been deliberate as she recently went to the prestigious Film school in Los Angeles, to equip herself more on the nitty gritty of movie making and she all set to storm the industry with her own production outfit soon.