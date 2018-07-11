11 July 2018

Nigeria: Why I Want to Govern Ekiti Again - Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Saturday election in Ekiti, on Tuesday said he wanted to rule the state again to reduce poverty among the people.

He stated this at APC's final rally ahead of the election at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Mr Fayemi, who was governor of the state from 2010 to 2014, told the crowd that his successor, Governor Ayodele Fayose, impoverished the citizens by not paying salaries and pensions.

According to him, Mr Fayose deliberately deprived civil servants, teachers and pensioners their eight months' salaries, pensions and gratuity, because he wanted to punish and make them beg for money on the streets.

He commended Ekiti people for coming out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari contrary to the directives of the governor that nobody should come out to welcome the president to the state.

Mr Fayemi, who resigned as Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development to contest the election, appealed to the electorate in the state to come out en masse to vote for him on Saturday.

"I am so delighted with your determination to defy the unpopular order by Gov. Ayo Fayose that nobody should come out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Ekiti.

"It is therefore time to send Fayose and his unpopular government out of office.

"I want you to vote for me on Saturday and show Gov. Fayose that ‎the power of Ekiti people is much greater than his power," he said. (NAN)

