Kenyans Celebrate Their 'Cousin' Umtiti After World Cup Heroics

Photo: GoalcomNigeria/Twitter

‘Thank you my 'Cousin' Umtiti!’ – Kenya reacts as France sends Belgium out.

Kenyans on social media have rallied in praise of their 'cousin' French defender Samuel Umtiti following his standout performance in his team's 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium at the FIFA World Cup.

The 24-year old Barcelona player scored the all-important goal in the contest played Wednesday night.

The Les Blues have progressed to the final of the tournament and are set to meet the winner of the other semi between England and Croatia on Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Umtiti was born in Cameroon but like many of his teammates shifted his allegiance to France.

The Kenyan interest in the player stems from the name 'Umtiti' which is a common word used by the Luhya tribe to describe a small thing or entity.

As luhya nation we unite to support France in this world Cup because one of our own plays for France..he comes from EBUSAKAMI ma khandi anywecha omusala..he goes by the name UMTITI..AMEN???

- Mike The Dj Kenya (@mikethedjKenya) July 2, 2018

Thank you my 'Cousin' Umtiti. Thank you Les Blues. Let's prepare for Modric in the Final #FRABEL

- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 10, 2018

so umtiti a luhya from western part of kenya sends belgium nd nasa supporters home😏😏 pic.twitter.com/Zf8hrkEuPX

- wistling thorns🍁⚡ (@crescentali1) July 10, 2018

Umtiti is the reason the former VP once told someone his second name betrayed him; you cannot be called a name like Umtiti and convince someone you are not from Western Kenya. -- feeling happy

- EUGENE ODARI (@EUGENEOdari) July 10, 2018

If Umtiti was Born in Kenya,He would have been a Luhya.

Good Game, The Best Team won and no one can stop them from lifting the #WorldCup Trophy#FeelTheBarn #ConnectWithGreatness @MikeOkinyi @KoinangeJeff @MukamiWambora @DStv_Kenya @citizentvkenya

- Kairu Newton (@KairuNewton) July 10, 2018

Is Umtiti of French Les Blues related to @OkiyaOmtatah of Kenya ?

- J D (@RENCHMA) July 6, 2018

- Goal.com Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 10, 2018

@FrenchTeam As African continent, we are proud of you guys. Umtiti from Kakamega, Griezmann from Ukambani and Giroud from Sudan. Thank you. Africa ft France in Finaaaaal!!!

- Eston Kenya (@IamEston) July 10, 2018