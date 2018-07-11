Kenya: Grace Msalame Gets Birthday Wishes From Baby Daddy

Journalist Grace Msalame got a birthday wish from one unlikely person in her life, her baby daddy Paul Ndichu who is currently married to Evaline Momanyi.

Grace, who co-parents with Paul and Evaline, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. But it was the baby daddy's happy birthday wishes on Instagram that got Kenyans all excited.

He shared a photo of her and their twin girls Zawadi and Raha telling her; "May God continue to shower blessings!"

Paul concluded the message with the statement; "I hope the girls got you Gifts 😳😎."

This is the first time Grace's baby daddy is sharing a photo of her and the girls. In the past, he just used to share a photo of the girls alone or in the company of either himself or his wife Evaline.

Fans were impressed by the display of maturity from Paul.

Lucieshanmillan wrote; "Why am I sooo happy... ... This big family is blessed... . God has a room in your hearts... . An example to the rest of the world. Happy birthday maa."

Bmorynne added; "I just love this whole entire family ! Y'all are spectacular! maturity, civilization , co parenting, respect , everything at its best ! God bless the 5 of you!"

Kristeenkisimba stated; "@mwaurasworld wow... U such a gentleman!"

