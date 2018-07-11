Nigeria High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Dr. Alie Kabba

The High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Sierra Leone, Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada accompanied by the Counsellor and Head of Chancery, Mr. Sona A. Charles, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Alie Kabba, at his Tower Hill office in Freetown.

Welcoming the Nigeria High Commissioner to the Ministry, Dr. Alie Kabba underscored the significance of the visit, which was aimed at further broadening and deepening the existing bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries. Dr. Kabba lauded the contributions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in enhancing the socio-economic development of the country, particularly, following the recent official visit of His Excellency Dr. Julius Madda Bio to the Federal Republic of Nigeria this year.

He further dilated on the long standing bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Sierra Leone spanning for decades.

Dr. Alie Kabba expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nigeria government for their support and assistance to the Republic of Sierra Leone over the years and appealed for more support to enhance the New Direction Agenda.

The High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extended sincere fraternal greetings and best wishes to His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, while congratulating Dr. Alie Kabba on his recent appointment as Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"I am here to further broaden and deepen the existing bilateral relations and to affirm our commitment to agreements reached between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Sierra Leone," His Excellency Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada concluded.

The two envoys discussed several issues aimed at enhancing the existing bilateral relations and furthering cooperation on multilateral issues between the two countries.

They further emphasised the need to cooperate on issues of common interest, particularly on economic development. They underscored the significance of broadening their engagements and scaling up cooperation in areas such as trade, Health and education.

Present were: the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Nimatulai Bah-Chang; the Director General, Mr. Paul A.S. Minah; the Director for Africa, Mrs. Juliana Fallah; the Director for ECOTEC, Mr. Obai Taylor-Kamara and staff of the Africa Division.