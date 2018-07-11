Cameroon: 2018 Interclub Competition - FAP Athletics Clubs Top Charts

The fifth and last playing day of the national inter-clubs meeting took place in Yaounde last weekend.

FAP men and women's athletics clubs are the winners of the 2018 national interclub competition called Zenithe Assurance inter-clubs. This was the outcome of the fifth and last playing day of the national interclub meeting that took place in Yaounde last weekend.

Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECAATHLETICS), the competition brought together over 200 athletes from clubs across the country. For two days, inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs watched young Cameroonians display rich talents in athletics. It was equally an opportunity for other young Cameroonians to discover the sport.

The athletes competed in several disciplines in track and field. The track events included 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5,000m, 10,000m and the 10km walk. The field events included long jump, high jump, triple jump, shop put discus and javelin throws.

In women's 100m Abessolo Bivina from FAP Athletics Club was the fastest finishing the race in 11"74. In the men's 100m Esseme Emmanuel Alobwede (CMSP) was the first in 10"61. In the women's 200m, Abessolo Bivina (FAP) was the first in 23"17 while in the men's 200m race, Eseme Emmanuel Alobwede (CMSP) was the first in 20"53.

In women's 10,000m Nguelifack Stéphanie (INJS) was the best in 38'10"39. In the men's 10000m, Jude Lekah (FAP) finished first in 31'22"13. In the women's 10km walk Aboa Elisabeth (FAP) was the first 1h06'26. In men's 20km walk, Nzossie Herve Duclair (FAP) finished first in 1h43'24. In the women's long jump Kouche Kevine (NZ) was the best after a jump of 5m26.

In the men's high jump, Yinra Appolinaire (AIA) jumped a distance of 7m41. In the women's discus Angounougou Sanama Edwige (FAP) threw a distance of 45m55. In the men's discus Nkeng John (AIA) threw a distance of 43m69.

In the women's javelin Metsadong Jolivette (AIA) threw a distance of 42m44 while in the men's javelin Chamaken Ngape Claude (FAP) threw a distance of 63m26.

In men's overall classification, the Armed Forces and Police (FAP) Athletics Club is topping the table with 776 points. They are followed by INJS 604 and Athletes In Action (AIA) 354 points.

In the women's competition, FAP is on top of the classification table with 732 points. AIA are second with 482 points and INJS are third with 462 points..