Cameroon: Payment of Property Tax - Government Re-Extends Deadline

Pushed to July 31, 2018, the move is to encourage tax contributors pay on their own volition.

Government has once again pushed forward the deadline for the payment of property tax for the 2018 fiscal year. The first extension which expired on June 30, was moved to July 31, a release issued by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, stated.

"The Minister of Finance wishes to inform proprietors of built and unbuilt properties that a campaign to distribute pre-filled property tax return for the 2018 fiscal year is currently ongoing throughout the national territory," the ministerial communique read in part; an indication the exercise had been prolonged.

According to the Minister of Finance, all tax contributors within the country should entertain teams which have been dispatched to carry out the door-to-door exercise. Minister Motaze says person liable to pay property tax would have the chance to pay using mobile money services; a scheme known as 'Mobile Tax'.

However, those not interested by this method of payment [Mobile Tax] can still pay through the tax collection service of their tax centres," Louis Paul Motaze noted, urging all tax payers to comply.

An official of the Directorate General of Taxation in the Ministry of Finance, who elected anonymity because he was not mandated to talk to the press, said statutorily the deadline for the payment of property tax is March 31 each year.

However, the authority pointed out that another extension was granted to enable contributors pay on their own wish.

"We are partnering with distributors of bills of utility services who take the pre-filled property tax forms to the payers.

The forms already contain the amount each person liable to the tax is supposed to pay as assessments had already been done," the agent explained. He noted that people won't be fine for not having paid before the previous deadlines.

Property tax, we learned, is payable annually on real estate with or without an ownership certificate or an administrative or judicial order issued.

Tax is charged at 0.1 per cent of the assessed property value. It should be noted that the tax was instituted by government in order to strengthen public finances and spur increase in non-oil revenue for a vibrant economic growth.