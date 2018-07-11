Somalia: Two Boys Killed in Car Accident in Mogadishu

Witnesses say two young boys have been killed in a fatal car accident in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

The two boys aged 9 and 11 died after a speeding luxury vehicle struck them while trying to cross a main street in the capital's Waberi district, according to the a witness, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

One of the boys who are brothers lost his life on the spot while the second sustained critical wounds and rushed to hospital, where he later passed away.

The boys were heading to Holy Qur'an madrassa at the time of the tragic incident which happened at UNICEF compound in Waberi district early in the morning.

Police arrived at the scene following the car accident, but, failed to arrest the driver who was reported to have escaped the crime area. However, two women accompanying the driver are now in custody.