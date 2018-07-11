Somalia: Govt Troops Cordon Off Mogadishu Streets

Somalia's Federal government forces were reported to have cordoned off several main streets in Mogadishu days after deadly attack on the headquarters of the interior Ministry in the capital.

The troops from Mogadishu Stabilization force were spotted on the roads on Wednesday morning ahead of the arrival of the country's President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is returning from Turkey.

The president was among the world leaders attended the Inauguration of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which took place on Monday at Turkey's parliament house in Ankara.

Due to the insecurity, the government forces often close the streets for the arrival or departure of the top Somali leaders as well as the visit of notable officials and high-level meetings in Mogadishu.

Despite being pushed out of the capital, Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group still capable of carrying out deadly attacks and assassinations in the conflict-riddled city.