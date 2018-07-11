11 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Troops Cordon Off Mogadishu Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia's Federal government forces were reported to have cordoned off several main streets in Mogadishu days after deadly attack on the headquarters of the interior Ministry in the capital.

The troops from Mogadishu Stabilization force were spotted on the roads on Wednesday morning ahead of the arrival of the country's President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is returning from Turkey.

The president was among the world leaders attended the Inauguration of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which took place on Monday at Turkey's parliament house in Ankara.

Due to the insecurity, the government forces often close the streets for the arrival or departure of the top Somali leaders as well as the visit of notable officials and high-level meetings in Mogadishu.

Despite being pushed out of the capital, Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group still capable of carrying out deadly attacks and assassinations in the conflict-riddled city.

Somalia

Two Boys Killed in Car Accident in Mogadishu

Witnesses say two young boys have been killed in a fatal car accident in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.