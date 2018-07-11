Uganda: Protests, Scuffles Ruin Lc Elections

A cocktail of scuffles, protests over fake voters registers, allegations of "ghost" voters has characterised local council elections in several parts of the country.

At Kyambogo Cell polling station in Kanungu District, most residents' names are missing in the register. The name of Mr Gaetan Mwesigwa, one of candidates is also missing.

The residents have threatened to boycott the election.

In Gomba District, Mr Badru Kabega, the Electoral Commission registrar in Kabulasoke Sub-county has disqualified Mr Livingstone Mbuubi, who was contesting as an independent candidate for Magongo Local Council chairmanship.

He consequently announced Mr Erisa Lule, who stood on the National Resistance Movement ticket as the unopposed village chairman.

Mr Kabega says he unlawfully nominated Mr Mbuubi since it was past 6pm.

But Mr Mbuubi says he will challenge Mr Lule's victory in court.

In Kampala, there was a scuffle at Makindye Diplomat village after four youth accessed the voting area without producing their national identity cards.

The scuffle was stopped by police with the help of several residents.

Police have deployed in Sserwanga Village, Kisenyi Parish, Kampala Central to stop a riot by voters who are protesting the "introduction of a fake register" in their area by the EC.

Ms Ruth Namirimu, one of the residents says that most people have not found their names in the register yet they registered.

"We want all residents with national identity to be allowed to vote," Ms Namirimu says.

Mr Singh Katongole, who briefly served as Lubaga North MP before he was kicked out of Parliament by court, has been accused by a section of Makamba Zone, in Lungujja Parish, of hiring non-residents to vote for him.

He is vying to become the chairman of the zone.

In Mbale, police fired tear gas and live bullets to stop rowdy supporters of Mr Mr Muhammud Mukibi a landlord and Mr Abassa Bagenze, his tenant.

The two are contesting for the chairmanship of Bugema A village.

Mr Mukibi has reportedly been injured in a scuffle between his supporters and Mr Bagenze's group.

At Mashenga Polling Station Kanungu Town Council, the presiding officer asked one of the candidates, Mr Robert Turyahabwe, a civil servant to step down.

Mr Turahabwe is an office attendant in the Production Department Kanungu District Local Government.

The residents have petitioned the Electoral Commission to allow them nominate another candidate and hold fresh elections at a later date.

At Kyampungu Polling Station in Rugyeyo Sub-county, Kanungu District, residents voted by show of hands against lining behind candidates.