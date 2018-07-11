Liberia: High-Powered Chinese Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On President Weah

Monrovia — A high-powered delegation of the Government of the People's Republic of China has paid a courtesy call on President George Manneh Weah at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Monrovia.

The delegation is in the country to commence preparatory works for the construction of two overhead bridges at two strategic locations in Monrovia including the Ministerial Complex as well as the S.K.D. Boulevard Junction.

Speaking during the visit on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, President Weah welcomed the Chinese delegation to Liberia and used the occasion to commend the Government and people of China for yielding his call for the construction of the two overhead bridges.

The construction of the two overhead bridges, which is part of President Weah's commitment to reshape the structural outlook of Monrovia, will greatly help in mitigating the growing traffic situation along the Tubman Boulevard axis in Monrovia.