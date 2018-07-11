Comoros: China, Comoros to Facilitate Pragmatic Cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) holds talks with visiting Comoros Foreign Affairs Minister Souef Mohamed El Amine in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2018. El Amine will attend the eighth ministerial meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) scheduled for July 10. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Comoros Monday vowed to strengthen mutual political trust and pragmatic cooperation.

The pledge was made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and visiting Comoros Foreign Affairs Minister Souef Mohamed El Amine, who will attend the eighth ministerial meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) scheduled for July 10.

China believes all countries are equal members of the international community, regardless of their size, strength, or wealth, Wang said.

He called on the two sides to coordinate closely in international affairs and foster a paradigm of relations of equal treatment and win-win cooperation between big and small countries.

Saying China will attach more importance to the cooperation demands of small and medium-sized countries, Wang expressed China's willingness to support Comoros in its bid for sustainable self-development.

For the common interests of both China and Comoros, Wang called for continued mutual understanding and support on issues concerning the two countries' core interests and major concerns.

El Amine said his country maintains the One China principle and supports China to achieve complete national reunification.

He thanked China for its long-term support and assistance in Comoros' development, and expressed his hope to push forward bilateral cooperation in infrastructure construction and human resources development.