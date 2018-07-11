11 July 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Oman Oil Targets Tanzania, Uganda and DRC With Kenyan Launch of Lubricants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njenga Hakeena

Oman Oil Marketing and Hass Petroleum Group have signed an agreement to start selling Oman Oil lubricants in Kenya.

This is part of Oman Oil Marketing's strategy to increase the exportation of its lubricants internationally.

The partnership signed by David Kalife, Oman Oil Marketing Company CEO and Issa Sheikh Mohamed, CEO of Hass Petroleum Group, will see the Omani lubricants being sold in Kenya starting July 10, 2018.

Kalife says that a key component in their growth strategy is focused on identifying new business leads and expanding the geographical reach of their products beyond Oman's borders.

"We are confident that this partnership will not only reinforce the trade relations between the Sultanate and Kenya but also help establish new streams of collaboration between the two nations and other neighbouring countries," he said.

Kenya boasts of tremendous business opportunities as the most developed nation in East Africa. Its location and strong logistical infrastructure make it an ideal port for imports to inland countries.

Oman Oil Marketing Company is building on this strategic advantage with plans to expand its distribution network from Kenya into the neighbouring countries including Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mohamed said that the Kenyan lubricants market is valued at about USD 180 million. Most of this comes from the transport and industrial sectors

He added, "This partnership will cement Hass petroleum group's stake in this lucrative market by providing unique additive formulations for excellent engine protection."

Oman Oil Marketing Company produces lubricants that are sold across the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent including Bahrain, Yemen, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

Uganda

Museveni Orders Army Snipers to Guard MPs

President Museveni has directed the Finance Ministry to immediately buy escort vehicles for all the 456 MPs while the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Exchange.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.