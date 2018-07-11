11 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Prime Minister Highlights Bank Notes Security Features At National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The standard practice of the Bank of Mauritius (BOM) is to provide information on banknote security to the public at large and the security features for each type of banknote currently in circulation have been prominently highlighted for the past years in a dedicated section on the BOM website as well as in documents shared with commercial banks and the public in general at the time of issue of new banknotes.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, gave this reply yesterday in the National Assembly while answering a Parliamentary Question with regard to the 1000 and 2000 rupees bank notes, whereby an increasing number of traders and Government-owned companies are refusing to accept same as legal tenders and the measures that are being taken to address the issue.

He informed that one written complaint has been addressed to the BOM on this issue, in addition to complaints received through phone calls and walk-in complainants, informing that some retail outlets and other companies were refusing Rs 2 000 banknotes. In some cases, requests have been made for personal details prior to accepting the Rs 2 000 banknote, he said.

Furthermore, Mr Jugnauth outlined few of the measures taken by the BOM to highlight the security features of banknotes. They are: issue of a leaflet entitled "Know Our Banknotes"; launching of an intensive campaign through the press to help the public detect fake banknotes; live intervention on news bulletin; and briefing visitors to the BOM Museum on banknote security features.

The BOM also issued two Public Notices on Legal Tender and Counterfeit banknotes for public information which were posted on the Bank's website and published in local newspapers.

Mauritius

NPCC - First National Productivity and Quality Convention to Be Organised

The National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) is organising the first National Productivity and Quality… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.