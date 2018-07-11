Mauritius: Prime Minister Highlights Bank Notes Security Features At National Assembly

press release

The standard practice of the Bank of Mauritius (BOM) is to provide information on banknote security to the public at large and the security features for each type of banknote currently in circulation have been prominently highlighted for the past years in a dedicated section on the BOM website as well as in documents shared with commercial banks and the public in general at the time of issue of new banknotes.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, gave this reply yesterday in the National Assembly while answering a Parliamentary Question with regard to the 1000 and 2000 rupees bank notes, whereby an increasing number of traders and Government-owned companies are refusing to accept same as legal tenders and the measures that are being taken to address the issue.

He informed that one written complaint has been addressed to the BOM on this issue, in addition to complaints received through phone calls and walk-in complainants, informing that some retail outlets and other companies were refusing Rs 2 000 banknotes. In some cases, requests have been made for personal details prior to accepting the Rs 2 000 banknote, he said.

Furthermore, Mr Jugnauth outlined few of the measures taken by the BOM to highlight the security features of banknotes. They are: issue of a leaflet entitled "Know Our Banknotes"; launching of an intensive campaign through the press to help the public detect fake banknotes; live intervention on news bulletin; and briefing visitors to the BOM Museum on banknote security features.

The BOM also issued two Public Notices on Legal Tender and Counterfeit banknotes for public information which were posted on the Bank's website and published in local newspapers.