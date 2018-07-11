Lisbon — The Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, said on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, the Angolan government intends a new Europe Africa cooperation tailored to the youths' need and expectations.

The Angolan official, who was addressing the first Euro African Forum panel on the "Political Perspectives for Europe Africa future relations", said the African continent is open to continue cooperating with Europe, but it wants a cooperation adjusted to the current moment, mainly turned to youths' concerns.

However, Manuel Augusto indicated that the majority of the African countries defend the creation of a platform of understanding exclusively between Europe and Africa and that the Europeans should seek other ways to cooperate with Caribbean and Pacific region.

"The world continues functioning in blocks, we see this nowadays and we saw in some presentations this morning, the role that Asia is playing in the world. An Asia, which is very close to Africa, which works with Africans in new ways and which obliges Europe to rethink its model of cooperation with Africa", said the Angolan diplomat.

In the meantime, the Angolan diplomat underscored the need to avoid negative thoughts about Asia - Africa relation, to put away anti-China speech, that "China is not good to cooperate with Africa, but is good to cooperate with Europe and US".

"It must be understood that Africa is no longer in a position to accept this discrimination, whether positive or negative. This forces the Europeans and Africans to establish new lines of force for their relationship, even though it is clear that there are advantages to the historical connection in many cases, "he said.

Manuel Augusto recalled that Angola lived a long period of war and ended the conflict, turned to traditional partners in the West. "It was intended and expected, like any country that comes from a war, a large donors' conference, a Marchal plan to rebuild Angola, but it was denied this possibility, since it was said that Angola was a rich country that did not need help, "he said.

The minister explained that Angola had to turn the attention to the east and, in 16 years of peace, with the Chinese partner, it built roads and dams, as well as rehabilitated railways and infrastructures minimally acceptable to a country that had been destroyed by war.