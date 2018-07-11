Malawi: Bicycle-Taxi Operator Commits Suicide in Mchinji

Mchinji — A 25 year old bicycle-taxi operator who was doing his business within Mchinji Boma has committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree inside Mchinji Forest Reserve.

It is reported that before he hanged himself, he told colleagues during a drinking spree that he was missing a bicycle which he had borrowed from someone.

The deceased, George Mwale, was discovered by a Forestry Extension Agent who was going about his duties in the forest reserve over the weekend.

Public Relations Officer for Mchinji Police, Kaitano Lubrino, confirmed of the incident.

Lubrino said according to their investigations the deceased was spotted in a hardware shop within Mchinji Trading Centre buying a rope which he is suspected to have used to hang himself.

He said Post-mortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital has revealed that George died due to strangulation as secondary to suffocation.

"As Police we have instituted investigations to establish the reason for killing himself," he said.

Mwale hailed from Mzenga Village in Traditional Authority Kapunula's area in Mchinji